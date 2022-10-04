MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

Crash reports show the accident happened early Tuesday morning on Norris Road near I-240. The road is closed in both directions from Norris Circle to Rollins Street.

Entry ramps to I-240 are also blocked.

It is unclear how vehicles were involved in the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.