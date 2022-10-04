Advertise with Us
MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

Crash reports show the accident happened early Tuesday morning on Norris Road near I-240. The road is closed in both directions from Norris Circle to Rollins Street.

Entry ramps to I-240 are also blocked.

It is unclear how vehicles were involved in the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
