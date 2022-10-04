Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
More dry air, cool mornings and warm days

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry conditions are expected to continue across the Midsouth for the next seven days or longer. Due to the prolonged dry conditions, fire weather will remain a concern this weekend and through the upcoming work week. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine again this afternoon. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

LATE WEEK: Sun will mix with a few clouds by late week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday. Highs will drop back to 70s Friday behind a dry cold front.

WEEKEND: It looks much cooler with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

