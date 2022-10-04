Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game

(Action News 5)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi.

Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1.

Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang out in or near a large crowd that had gathered after the football game.

Investigators say it sent people into a panic and they ran for safety.

Furr said he just happened to be in the area at the time and heard gunfire coming from two different directions.

That’s when the police department became overwhelmed with 911 calls about a shooting.

One of the victims, the mayor’s 33-year-old daughter, was shot in the arm, MPD said. His niece was also shot, but no one was seriously injured.

Investigators say it’s unclear what led to the shooting but the chief said it did not involve anyone from Quitman County. Furr believed it stemmed from a fight between people from surrounding areas.

One person involved in the incident has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

His name has not been released.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 326-3131.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says

Latest News

Ezekiel Kelly
Man indicted in deadly shooting rampage enters not guilty plea to 26 charges
Jesus Aguirre
Man charged with evading arrest, sending 2 officers to hospital
Verizon customers experience delay with 911 calls
Verizon customers experience delays with 911 calls
Weather
Spencer's Forecast