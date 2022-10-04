Advertise with Us
Memphis firefighter under investigation for hostile Facebook post

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An internal investigation is underway by the Memphis Fire Department after a hostile social media post was made by one of the department’s firefighters.

The investigation began after firefighter Steven Chillis made a post on his personal Facebook page.

Chillis posted that he was watching the new 2022 movie “The Woman King.”

In the caption, he wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” alluding to the movie.

“The Woman King” starring Viola Davis is a historical film about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries.

Memphis fire denied an interview, but the department did provide their social media policy which all city employees must adhere to.

The policy states in part that all employees are responsible for maintaining the city’s “positive reputation.”

Section C of the policy touches on “prohibited disclosure of information,” which includes statements, comments, or images referencing illegal drugs, criminal activity, or profanity that could be considered obscene.

The policy also prohibits, statements, comments or images that disparage any race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or national origin.

There’s also a rule against posting remarks that would contribute to a hostile work environment.

Chillis has been with the department since March 2020.

He is still on the job with pay at this time.

