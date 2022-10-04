Advertise with Us
Marshall Co. bus driver succumbs to injuries following crash, MHP says

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed on Tuesday that the beloved Marshall County school bus driver who was involved in a crash on Thursday has died.

The driver, Eddie Dixon, was airlifted Thursday afternoon after a bus filled with children crashed along Taska Road and Mount Pleasant Road.

Police say no children were injured.

On Friday, Marshall County Schools provided an update on Dixon’s condition from his family, which said although he was heavily sedated, he was able to open his eyes and squeeze the hands of loved ones.

The crash investigation is being handled by MHP.

Marshall County Schools has not issued a statement at this time.

