Man indicted in deadly shooting spree back in court for new charges

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in a shooting rampage that forced an hours-long lockdown across Shelby County earlier this month is due back in court Tuesday.

The court appearance will focus on the new charges 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted on just last week.

Kelly was indicted on 26 new charges last week -- a little more than three weeks after he was arrested in the shooting spree on Sept. 7.

When Kelly was booked into Shelby County jail on Sept. 8, he was indicted on one first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall, the 24-year-old killed on Lyndale Avenue.

Kelly now faces three counts of first-degree murder.

The two additional charges come from the shooting deaths of 38-year-old Allison Parker killed on Poplar Avenue, and 62-year-old Richard Clark killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East.

Kelly is also facing a slew of other charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, attempted carjacking and a terrorism charge, just to name a few.

We asked Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy how his office plans to prosecute Kelly but he did not say. However, Mulroy says, Kelly faces the death penalty.

Kelly’s court appearance comes just two weeks before his preliminary hearing where three witnesses are scheduled to testify.

