Man charged with evading arrest, sending 2 officers to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged on Monday evening after police say he drove his car into officers conducting a traffic stop, sending them to the hospital.

At 5:04 p.m., officers in the area of Summer Avenue and North Graham Street attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jesus Aguirre, then drove his car into the officers’ squad car.

The two officers inside were transported in non-critical condition to local hospitals.

Aguirre was arrested and charged with assault against a first responder, driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license, evading arrest, financial responsibility, reckless driving, resisting official detention, and violation of vehicle registration law.

