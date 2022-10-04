Advertise with Us
Man charged with evading arrest, sending 2 officers to hospital

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged on Monday evening after police say he drove his car into officers conducting a traffic stop, sending them to the hospital.

At 5:04 p.m., officers in the area of Summer Avenue and North Graham Street attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jesus Aguirre, then drove his car into the officers’ squad car.

The two officers inside were transported in non-critical condition to local hospitals.

Aguirre was arrested and charged with assault against a first responder, driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license, evading arrest, financial responsibility, reckless driving, resisting official detention, and violation of vehicle registration law.

