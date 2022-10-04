Forrest City experiences heavy traffic on I-40

FORREST, Ark. (WMC) - A crash on I-40 interrupts traffic in all lanes in Forrest City.

Forrest City Police said there is a multiple car incident blocking the Eastbound lanes.

The crash is about one mile away from the northeast of Madison.

