Forrest City experiences heavy traffic on I-40

ARDOT
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST, Ark. (WMC) - A crash on I-40 interrupts traffic in all lanes in Forrest City.

Forrest City Police said there is a multiple car incident blocking the Eastbound lanes.

The crash is about one mile away from the northeast of Madison.

