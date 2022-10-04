Advertise with Us
Grizzlies fans talk excitement for upcoming regular season at pre-season home opener

By Bria Bolden
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies fans turned up by the hundreds Monday night, ready to get a chance to see the Grizzlies back in action!

Monday marks the second pre-season game for the Grizzlies and the first pre-season game at the FedEx Forum.

“Orlando came up here, they got a little attitude, but we’re going to stomp that,” said Grizzlies fan Anthony White.

Fans coming from all over, like 10-year-old Amari Morris, are ready to see their favorite players and some new ones.

“Ja Morant. I don’t know him, but I’ve been hearing a lot about him and I think he’s good,” Morris said.

Memphians Katherine Pace and Caitlin Rech are no strangers to a Grizz game and are looking forward to the start of the regular season soon.

“I’m just glad she has season tickets,” Pace said.

Some are even putting out early predictions on how the Grizzlies will do in the regular season.

“A ring this year for sure,” said Jalen Travis. “Yeah, big Memphis.”

Meanwhile, some fans like White remain cautious, but nonetheless optimistic, about that outcome.

“I feel we’re going to go a long way and hopefully we go all the way,” said White. “But it’s gonna be a long season.”

The regular season for the Grizzlies begins in a little over two weeks.

The Grizzlies ended last season with a second-round playoff run.

For mom and son duo Micka and Monica Meredith, the Grizzlies have the potential to go all the way this year.

“It’s definitely a possibility,” said Micka.

“If we have a chance, this could be the year that we could do it, because it’s building every year, so this could be it,” said Monica.

While the outcome for the regular season isn’t certain, one thing is clear: these fans and the City of Memphis will be behind the Grizzlies all the way.

The Grizzlies will be back at FedExForum hoping to get another win against the Magic on Friday.

The regular season for the Grizzlies begins Oct. 19.

