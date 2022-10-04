Grizzlies dispatch Magic in NBA preseason home opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the NBA preseason home opener for the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night.

The Grizzlies haven’t been in the Grindhouse since their playoff run ended last May. They won their first preseason game at Milwaukee Saturday.

Monday, the curtain goes up at FedExForum against the Orlando Magic.

The Grizzlies sat all their starters and most of their top rotation players against the Bucks. But, they come home to give their Grizzlies faithful a quick look at the first team in the first half.

That first team is made up of new starter Santi Aldama, who’s holding down the power forward spot while Jeran Jackson, Jr. continues rehab on a foot injury.

Aldama like, Santi Clause, delivers three-pointers from his sleigh. The 6′11″ Spaniard splashed 4 of 4 in the first half, even banking in one for good measure.

He looks comfortable in that spot and winds up with 21 points and six rebounds.

Of course, everybody wants to get their first look of the season at Memphis All-Star Ja Morant and he doesn’t disappoint. Whether it’s on the drive, or from downtown, Morant puts on a show and the show is not just offense.

How about defense from one of the game’s best players?

Morant got a steal and a 360 slam.

More defense and the sharing of wealth as Aldama finished the no look oop from Morant.

The Grizzlies forced 24 turnovers on the Magic, and held them to 39% shooting.

Morant with 22 points for the night with seven assists, three steals and a block.

Grizzlies go on to win it 109-9.

After the game, Action News 5 caught up with Aldama.

“You know it’s grizzlies basketball. It’s just like last year, I think,” he said. “We’ve been doing a pretty good job so far this preseason. We’ve been trying to play like that in the preseason, We’ve been trying to pass the ball, and it’s fun to play like that.”

The Grizzlies are now 2-0 in the preseason.

Next game, they host the Heat Friday night and don’t forget, the Grizzlies will have an open practice Sunday at FedExForum.

The fun starts with a plaza party from 10 a.m. to noon.

Gates open at 12 with the practice starting at 12:30. It’s all free and open to the public.

