Genetic testing and its role in breast cancer care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Medical Geneticist Dr. Robert Nussbaum explains how knowing your comprehensive health history can help you better understand your risks for breast cancer.

Dr. Nussbaum joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why genetic testing can be very effective for gathering necessary insights to help navigate proactive and reactive care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.