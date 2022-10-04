Advertise with Us
Genetic testing and its role in breast cancer care

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Medical Geneticist Dr. Robert Nussbaum explains how knowing your comprehensive health history can help you better understand your risks for breast cancer.

Dr. Nussbaum joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why genetic testing can be very effective for gathering necessary insights to help navigate proactive and reactive care.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

