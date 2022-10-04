Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Expert tips to help adjust your budget for inflation

Revisit budget categories to look for places to trim
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With everyday expenses likely costing more every month because of inflation, now is a good time to re-visit your household budget.

When we think of adjusting our budget, we often think of trimming things out. But there are some things you can’t trim like your groceries and your light bill.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst with NerdWallet, said what you’re really looking at is how to afford those additional items.

Renter shared several ways to trim everyday costs:

  • Streaming services: Either temporarily pause a subscription or end ones you don’t use often
  • Cell phone plans: Review competitor rates or choose a less expensive plan from your current carrier
  • Insurance policies: Shop around for a lower rate or ask your provider if there are discounts available
  • Gym memberships: Consider dropping your plan for a year
  • Car: Consider putting off a new purchase
  • Groceries: Truly price compare and try generic brands
  • Dining out: Research restaurant offers

If you need further assistance, Benefits.gov has a large list of resources, including state programs that could help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says

Latest News

In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Burn bans increase amid dry conditions
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
Memphis police
2 minors wounded in Downtown shooting