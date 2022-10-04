Covington shooting suspect surrenders to police

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspect Jordon Grant surrendered to Covington police on Monday after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place on Monday.

Jordon “Jo Jo” Grant was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.

Police say the shooting took place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Boals Street. They say Grant fled the scene afterward.

One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

The victim is now stable, police say.

Jordon Grant (Covington Police Department)

Witnesses on the scene led detectives to Grant as the possible shooter.

An alert was issued on Sunday night asking the public for information on Grant’s whereabouts, also asking Grant to turn himself in.

Grant surrendered to police at the Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division on Monday.

Initial information indicates the shooting happened after an argument over money.

Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday in Tipton County General Sessions Court.

