Cool and dry now, but a late week cold front brings a chill for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry weather and near seasonable temperatures continues across the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that moves through late Thursday. The front won’t bring rain, but it will bring a big chill for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a light North wind and afternoon highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and low temperatures in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.