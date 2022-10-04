Chalkbeat reporter examines impact of Memphis bilingual preschool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization, is taking a closer look at how a bilingual preschool in Memphis is working to close the literacy gap.

Chalkbeat Reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Su Casa Preschool is meeting a critical need.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

