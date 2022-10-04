Advertise with Us
Burn bans increase amid dry conditions

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Jonesboro, Ark. (KAIT) -Temperatures have been coming down as we enter the new season, but with dry conditions across the region, it’s no surprise multiple counties have issued burn bans.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture has the following Northeast Arkansas counties under burn bans:

  • Clay
  • Cleburne
  • Craighead
  • Cross
  • Greene
  • Izard
  • Poinsett
  • Sharp
  • Stone
  • White
  • Woodruff

Greene County

According to Greene County Court documents, Judge Rusty A. McMillon issued a burn ban for the county on Monday, Oct. 3.

Any burning in the county will require a permit from the County Judge and will be in effect until lifted by court order.

Clay County

In a media release, the Piggott Fire department announced that there is a “Clay County all Call” to ban burning.

The ban went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2:53 p.m.

Region 8 News contacted the Office of Emergency Management director, who said there is an agricultural exemption to this burn ban.

Lawrence County

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tuckerman Mayor Rick Womack said beginning Wednesday morning, a burn ban would be in effect within the city limits.

