Bluff City Life: Mon., 03 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Developing A Parent Playbook

Brenda Reed Pilcher | Author of “Parent Like A Pro: The One-Stop-Shop Playbook Of Tips, Strategies, & Real-Life Episodes” | Facebook: @brenda.reedpilcher

One-Of-A-Kind Handcrafted Handbags & Hats

Jamie Holmes | Creative Designer and Owner of JShamar

New Memphis Made Film, “Queen Rising”

Henry E. Reaves III | Attorney, Founder, & CEO of The Reaves Personal Injury & Car Accident Law Firm

Sponsored by The Reaves Personal Injury & Car Accident Law Firm

Creating Tasty Connects Throughout The District

Latasha Harris | Program Director at Memphis Medical District Collaborative

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Gorgeous Makeup Looks For Fall

Sheila Guerrero | Owner of C.I.D.Y Makeup

Living With Sickle Cell Disease

Terrell Sellers | Sickle Cell Patient at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Turning Our Nations Heroes Into Homeowners

Chris Clothier | Partner at REI Nation

