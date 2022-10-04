Advertise with Us
Benton County inmate indicted in overdose death of fellow inmate

Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson(TBI)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BENTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier in the year.

On May 24, special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) began investigating the in-custody death of 44-year-old Christopher S. Ellis at the Benton County Jail. 

An autopsy determined Ellis’s death was due to a drug overdose. 

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that 47-year-old Jason K. Johnson was the person responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis while in the Benton County Jail.

Today, in coordination with current 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, agents presented the case to the Benton County Grand Jury, who returned indictments charging Johnson with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. 

Johnson, who remains incarcerated in Benton County on unrelated charges, was served arrest warrants on the indicted charges. 

His bond on these counts is set at $500,000.

