Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

AAC honors two Memphis football players

Memphis kicker Joe Doyle (17)
Memphis kicker Joe Doyle (17)(John Amis | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are two players who earned platitudes in the American Athletic Conference for their play in the win Saturday against Temple. 

Punter Joe Doyle is named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week, after averaging more than 53 yards per kick on 6 punts versus the Owls. 

Two of those downed inside the 20. Doyle ranked second in the NCAA and lead the conference in punting with his average of 49.2 yards per attempt. 

Linebacker Zay Cullens made the league’s honor roll for a second straight week after picking off a pass in his second straight game. 

Cullens has a game-high 9 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and a pass breakup.

The Tigers will host Houston in a huge conference game Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

Latest News

Will Rogers is having a career season at Mississippi State
O’Brien makes Great 8 List
Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic
Grizzlies dispatch Magic in NBA preseason home opener
St. Louis in the Dome of America Center
Tigers football to play Missouri in St. Louis in 2023
Grizzlies fans talk excitement for upcoming regular season at pre-season home opener
Grizzlies fans talk excitement for upcoming regular season at pre-season home opener