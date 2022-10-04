AAC honors two Memphis football players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are two players who earned platitudes in the American Athletic Conference for their play in the win Saturday against Temple.

Punter Joe Doyle is named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week, after averaging more than 53 yards per kick on 6 punts versus the Owls.

Two of those downed inside the 20. Doyle ranked second in the NCAA and lead the conference in punting with his average of 49.2 yards per attempt.

Linebacker Zay Cullens made the league’s honor roll for a second straight week after picking off a pass in his second straight game.

Cullens has a game-high 9 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and a pass breakup.

The Tigers will host Houston in a huge conference game Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

