UT Students camping outside for a place to live for upcoming school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many University of Tennessee students are trying to lock in on a place to stay for the upcoming school year, resulting in lines outside the leasing office.

They’ve been camping out for hours outside The Standard at Knoxville student housing center, where some students like Avery Light have been since Sunday.

”The concern for housing is definitely growing. Um, a lot like the Standard for years has just done everything online, and then now we have to camp out, so that’s concerning, and like my Freshman class is the biggest Freshman class that UT has ever had. So if that continues to be a new thing then that’s not going to be good for the infrastructure we have here in Knoxville,” shared Light.

The University of Tennessee grew by more than 2,100 students last year, and university officials have shared they are struggling to keep up.

Carol Elam was one of many parents out in line Monday, helping out her daughter. Elam said she and other parents waiting in line are all determined to have their children in a safe place close to campus.

“I don’t know why people started getting in line so early but, once one person does we all have to jump in. I just feel sorry for all of them. Some of them have midterms and tests and they’re just trying to manage all of this. It’s really difficult,” shared Elam.

Light hopes that all goes well with moving into The Standard for her sophomore year of school, but she also has a backup plan

”I have a little bit of a backup plan. My parents have thought about buying property across the river just in case something were to happen and I don’t get an apartment here. Across the river, housing is a lot cheaper it’s just more inconvenient because parking is also an issue,” said Light.

Landmark Properties, which owns The Standard at Knoxville released a statement to WVLT saying:

“The Standard’s team is working to help prospective future residents apply and secure their preferred unit type on a first come, first served basis. We look forward to delivering a great living experience to as many students as we can.”

Management at The Standard said people will be able to sign leases at noon on Tuesday.

Another student housing building near campus called Tenn said they are already leased out for the next school year and are now operating on a waitlist.

WVLT reached out to the University of Tennessee about the housing situation for students but have yet to hear back from them.

