U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Protecting yourself from cyber threats

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cyber threats can be damaging to a business or individual, but there are ways to combat these potential attacks.

Chris Roberti, Senior Vice President for Cyber, Space, and National Security at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how people can best defend themselves against cyber threats.

He also shared what is being done at the local and national level.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

This segment is brought to you by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Protecting yourself from cyber threats
