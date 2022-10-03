Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Trial begins for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case over 5 years later

Joanna Goodfellow (Source: Shelby County Jail)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The trial began on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago.

Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death of 32-year-old Christopher Phillips.

He died after being hit by a car while crossing the street near Madison Avenue and Morrison Street in February 2017.

Christopher Phillips (Source: WMC)
Goodfellow is charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with evidence and reckless driving.

Phillips’ family filed a civil lawsuit against Goodfellow saying she was impaired at the time of the crash and that she “conspired to conceal, hide and ultimately destroy the vehicle” at one of her father’s car lots.

