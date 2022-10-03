Advertise with Us
Tim Herrington’s family asks for release

Tim Herrington's family asks for release
By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 22-year-year-old Timothy Herrington Jr, who was the lone suspect in the murder of Jay Lee, today his brother speaks out.

Timothy Herrington’s brother Tevin Coleman says, “No, I do not believe my brother killed Jay Lee based upon the man that I’ve known for the last 22 years.”

Tevin Coleman also said that his brother is a caring person with a heart for people.

“we’re not talking about someone with a criminal past. We’re not talking about someone with a past two-time, three times, or one-time felon. Or that even has a speeding ticket on their record. We’re speaking of someone with high character, and that’s why I’m here,” Coleman said.

At the bond hearing, the state introduced evidence that on July 7, hours before they believed Jay Lee was murdered, Herrington googled international flights from Dallas to Singapore.

Coleman believes this was used heavily to paint his brother as a flight risk, but as a family who has taken multiple domestic and international trips throughout the years, this online search shows his brother was wanderlust—not planning a quick getaway while pre-meditating a murder.

“Based upon what we’re seeing, is it fair to keep denying him a bond?” said Coleman.

The body of Jay Lee has still not been found, but Oxford Police say the search is still on.

