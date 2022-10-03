Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

In this photo provided by The Great Pumpkin Farm, Emmett Andrusz, from left, Steve Andrusz and...
In this photo provided by The Great Pumpkin Farm, Emmett Andrusz, from left, Steve Andrusz and Scott Andrusz, pose with the record setting 2,554-pound pumpkin, in Clarence, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous record of 2,528 pounds.(The Great Pumpkin Farm via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest.

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.

The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
2 paramedics, 1 other person injured after incident on I-240
Whispering Oaks apartment complex caught on fire
2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums
Dwane Douthet, 30
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
A man was badly burned after an attempt to load gasoline in grocery bags causes car fire,...
Police: Man badly burned after group tries to load gasoline into grocery bags, causing fire
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release

Latest News

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
The cross at Belin UMC in Murrells Inlet stood strong and survived the hurricane-force winds...
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key