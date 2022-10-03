MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured.

At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot.

He was transported to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, and it is still an ongoing investigation.

