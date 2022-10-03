Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near Mud Island leaves one person injured.
A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near Mud Island leaves one person injured.(Source: MGN)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured.

At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot.

He was transported to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, and it is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwane Douthet, 30
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
Memphis Police Department
2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240
Traffic stop generic
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
A bus tour from Memphis is stopped by an off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman in the Cape...
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

Latest News

Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 2, 2022
Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
Whispering Oaks apartment complex caught on fire
Memphis condominiums caught on fire