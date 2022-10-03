Shelby County public health clinics now offering free flu shots

Advertise with Us
As of Oct. 3, the influenza vaccine is available for free to those with insurance at all seven Shelby County public health clinics.(American Heart Association)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced on Monday that the county’s seven public health clinics are now offering free flu vaccines.

The vaccine is available at no cost to those with health insurance but includes a sliding fee scale for those without.

The Shelby County Health Department says that vaccination against the influenza virus is recommended for anyone over the age of six months.

The health department also says that every citizen is at risk of contracting the flu, especially during influenza season, which usually runs from October to May annually, with most cases in the region reported in February.

The Shelby County Health Department warns that influenza can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially among certain vulnerable groups:

  • Children younger than five years of age – especially those younger than 2 years old – are at high risk of serious flu-related complications. The flu vaccine can protect them from the flu virus and prevent them from spreading it to others.
  • Women who are currently pregnant or plan to become pregnant during the flu season are at increased risk of flu complications and should get the vaccine.
  • Caregivers and household contacts of children aged five and younger, and caregivers of adults with medical conditions that put them at increased risk.
  • The flu vaccine is especially recommended for people with certain health conditions including:
    • Chronic lung diseases, including asthma
    • Heart disease
    • Diabetes
    • Immunosuppression due to medication or illness
    • Obesity

The health department advises getting a flu shot to protect those in the community who cannot get the vaccine, such as those with a severe allergy to the shot and babies under six months of age.

The flu vaccine is available at all Shelby County Health Department clinics from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Collierville clinic is only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

No appointment is necessary at any of these public health clinics.

The Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson and the Shelby Crossing Clinic at 1826 Sycamore View Road also offer COVID-19 vaccines, including the new bivalent boosters.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, receiving the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccines at the same time is both safe and effective.

For more information about influenza and the flu vaccine, visit the Shelby County Health Department website.

