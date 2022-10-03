Advertise with Us
MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools will honor more than a dozen trailblazers in the city’s history Monday.

The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago. MSCS officials will honor them with a mural reveal.

This event will take place at one of the schools the Memphis 13 integrated back in 1961 -- Springdale Elementary.

The other three schools were Bruce, Gordon and Rozelle Elementary; all 13 entered the schools as first graders.

Monday’s event will host community leaders, elected officials, clergy leaders and the Memphis 13 to present murals at all four schools.

People will get to meet the artist who’s been working on the murals.

They’ll also get a chance to see a documentary about the Memphis 13.

Just last year, the Memphis 13 were honored during a Tennessee House of Representatives floor session.

Three of 13 have passed away.

MSCS officials say it’s important to honor the remaining members and allow them to continue to share their story and journey with events like the mural reveal.

