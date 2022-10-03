MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water reopened its doors to the community.

The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, customers will be able to walk into four community office locations, those being the downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington offices.

Many customers have expressed to Action News 5 that they have been displeased with MLGW’s customer service as of late.

“I waited in the drive-thru lane for two-hours last month,” Waverly Johnson told us outside of the Lamar community office Monday morning. Johnson added, “who has that kind of time?”

Johnson, as well as many customers at the Lamar location, said it was night and day Monday.

“I was in and out in under five minutes,” Johnson said.

MLGW representative Gale Carson Jones told Action News 5 that’s what she likes to hear. But she added the utility isn’t done yet.

“Our new VP of Customer Experience Timothy Davis hired 25 new employees to work in our call center,” Carson said. She also said this brings the number of staff in that role nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

“But he plans to hire many, many more than that in the coming months. We are committed to bringing our customer better service always,” Carson told Action News 5.

Last month, Davis told Action News 5 he has a plan to turn customer service around for MLGW—and the 25 new call center employees is only the start.

“I take full responsibility for the customer experience and I plan to have all issues resolved in 90 days,” Davis said.

