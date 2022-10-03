Minor in critical condition after Downtown shooting
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a minor was transported to Regional One Hospital after a shooting Downtown.
At 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Vance Avenue where the juvenile was located.
The age of the victim has not been specified.
Preliminary information shows the suspect(s) responsible were occupying a white Nissan sedan.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have information, call MPD CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.