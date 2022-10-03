Advertise with Us
Minor in critical condition after Downtown shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a minor was transported to Regional One Hospital after a shooting Downtown.

At 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Vance Avenue where the juvenile was located.

The age of the victim has not been specified.

Preliminary information shows the suspect(s) responsible were occupying a white Nissan sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information, call MPD CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

