Minor in critical condition after Downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a minor was transported to Regional One Hospital after a shooting Downtown.

At 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Vance Avenue where the juvenile was located.

The age of the victim has not been specified.

Preliminary information shows the suspect(s) responsible were occupying a white Nissan sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information, call MPD CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

