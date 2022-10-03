Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend.

The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus.

Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says the argument with Wilkes and his girlfriend happened inside of a vehicle. The two victims were walking by when Wilkes is accused of getting out of the car and assaulting them.

Vance told WCBI News that a phone was taken and smashed. One victim has a broken nose and stitches.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
2 paramedics, 1 other person injured after incident on I-240
Whispering Oaks apartment complex caught on fire
2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums
Dwane Douthet, 30
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
A man was badly burned after an attempt to load gasoline in grocery bags causes car fire,...
Police: Man badly burned after group tries to load gasoline into grocery bags, causing fire
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release

Latest News

Reginald McKenzie
Driver charged in DUI crash, hitting paramedics
Memphis Police Department
2 paramedics, 1 other person injured after incident on I-240
Memphis 13
MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal
MLGW
4 MLGW community locations reopen for in-person services