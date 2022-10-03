Advertise with Us
Grizzlies return to FedExForum in preseason bout with Magic

Memphis Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo during...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time since May, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on Beale Street.

The Grizz host the Orlando Magic on Monday night at FedExForum.

It’s their second preseason game following a win in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Missing from the lineup in their preseason opener was Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and DIllon Brooks, as well as Jaren Jackson, Jr., who is expected to miss a big chunk of the season after offseason foot surgery.

It will also be the first chance for fans to check out the newly-renovated Big River Steel Edge at FedExForum, which is new for the 2022-23 season.

There will be one preseason home game left as the Grizzlies welcome the Miami Heat to town on Friday, October 7.

The regular season opener will come Wednesday, October 19, as the Grizzlies host the New York Knicks.

