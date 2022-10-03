Dry and mild pattern firmly in place ahead of a late week cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our streak of great fall weather continues across the Mid-South as the week begins and there’s more to come ahead of a cold front later this week will bring a change in temperatures but no rain.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.