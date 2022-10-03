Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Driver charged in DUI crash, hitting paramedics

Reginald McKenzie
Reginald McKenzie(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly crashing into paramedics while they were on a scene.

Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence/DUI, operation of vehicles/streetcars on the approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving.

According to the affidavit, Memphis Fire Department was on a scene treating an injured person when a Grey Chrysler struck two paramedics and an ambulance.

Police say McKenzie was driving in the right emergency lane and caused a second crash.

MFD tweeted a reminder about the move-over law in response to the crash.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said she wants harsher penalties to be handed down for motorists who cause these accidents.

McKenzie told police he had several drinks earlier in the day, said police.

According to the affidavit, he had two misdemeanors of DUI that he pleaded guilty to in Southaven and Memphis in 2018 and 2005.

