Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing in on legislation filed by Congressman Steve Cohen to lower the TVA’s ‘fence’ and eliminate its monopoly power in the Southeast.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

