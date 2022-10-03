4 MLGW community locations reopen for in-person services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water will reopen its doors to the community.

The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.

Monday, customers will be able to walk into four community office locations, those being the downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington offices.

Some people have been successful in communicating with representatives via phone, email or through MLGW’s online portal throughout this time.

Others have expressed to Action News 5, they have not been so successful.

Along with reopening the centers, MLGW officials say the company is also rolling out a new online appointment reservation system for people needing a credit counselor.

Officials are currently training 25 customer service representatives -- a need that has been stressed by much of the community.

Next week, MLGW President and CEO, JT Young, will step down as he recently accepted a role with a utility company in Florida.

The MLGW Board of Chairman, Mitch Graves, will serve as acting president and CEO after being nominated by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and confirmed by the city council.

