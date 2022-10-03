Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

4 MLGW community locations reopen for in-person services

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water will reopen its doors to the community.

The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.

Monday, customers will be able to walk into four community office locations, those being the downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington offices.

Some people have been successful in communicating with representatives via phone, email or through MLGW’s online portal throughout this time.

Others have expressed to Action News 5, they have not been so successful.

Along with reopening the centers, MLGW officials say the company is also rolling out a new online appointment reservation system for people needing a credit counselor.

Officials are currently training 25 customer service representatives -- a need that has been stressed by much of the community.

Next week, MLGW President and CEO, JT Young, will step down as he recently accepted a role with a utility company in Florida.

The MLGW Board of Chairman, Mitch Graves, will serve as acting president and CEO after being nominated by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and confirmed by the city council.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
2 firefighters, 1 civillian injured after incident on I-240
Whispering Oaks apartment complex caught on fire
Memphis condominiums caught on fire
Dwane Douthet, 30
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
A man was badly burned after an attempt to load gasoline in grocery bags causes car fire,...
Police: Man badly burned after group tries to load gasoline into grocery bags, causing fire
For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to...
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck

Latest News

Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Memphis Police Department
2 firefighters, 1 civillian injured after incident on I-240
MFD Chief calling for stricter penalties for drivers who ignore ‘Move Over’ law
MFD chief calls for stricter penalties for drivers who ignore ‘Move Over Law’
Memphis 13
MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal