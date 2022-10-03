2 paramedics, 1 other person injured after incident on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a pedestrian-involved car incident early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 3:08 a.m. at Interstate-240 and Kerr Avenue.

The driver responsible, Reginald McKenzie, stayed on the scene, according to police.

Memphis Fire Department said two paramedics were injured and transported in non-critical conditions.

Another person was also transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

McKenzie, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence/DUI, operation of vehicles/streetcars on the approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving, said police.

Police have not released the details on the timeline of the incident.

