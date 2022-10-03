15-year-old charged in string of Midtown shootings
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a teen Monday in connection with a series of shootings in Midtown nearly two weeks ago.
The shootings happened on November 21 and 22 in the area of Poplar Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard.
In one incident, a man was shot at eight times while in his vehicle.
In another, a woman answered her door and was immediately shot four times.
The 15-year-old faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
