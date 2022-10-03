15-year-old charged in string of Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a teen Monday in connection with a series of shootings in Midtown nearly two weeks ago.

The shootings happened on November 21 and 22 in the area of Poplar Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard.

In one incident, a man was shot at eight times while in his vehicle.

In another, a woman answered her door and was immediately shot four times.

The 15-year-old faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

