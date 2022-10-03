Advertise with Us
15-year-old charged in string of Midtown shootings

The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a teen Monday in connection with a series of shootings in Midtown nearly two weeks ago.

The shootings happened on November 21 and 22 in the area of Poplar Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard.

In one incident, a man was shot at eight times while in his vehicle.

In another, a woman answered her door and was immediately shot four times.

The 15-year-old faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

