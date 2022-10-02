Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Temperatures will gradually warm this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry conditions are expected to continue across the Midsouth for the week or more. Due to the prolonged dry conditions, elevated fire danger will remain a concern and caution should be used in any outdoor burning. Contact your local government or fire control officials for information regarding any burn restrictions.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 81
  • AVERAGE LOW: 60

TODAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with plenty of sunshine. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with a northeast wind 5 mph. Lows will be in the 50s.

THIS WEEK: It will stay dry and seasonal with highs around 80 Monday and Tuesday and in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sun will mix with a few clouds by late week with highs in the mid 80s Thursday. Highs will drop back to 70s Friday behind a dry cold front. It looks cooler for next weekend. Some areas could stay dry through the middle of October.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop generic
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
Dwane Douthet, 30
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
A bus tour from Memphis is stopped by an off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman in the Cape...
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
More dry and seasonal weather ahead
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 1, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Beautiful weekend in store for the Mid-South