2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a pedestrian-involved car incident early Sunday morning.

Memphis Fire Department confirmed there were two firefighters transported in non-critical conditions.

The incident happened at 3:08 a.m. at Interstate-240 and Kerr Avenue.

One victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

The driver responsible did not leave the scene, said police.

