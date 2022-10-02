MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program helps young boys mature into the best version of themselves.

The Omega Program has been around for six years to help kids off the streets.

This year the program is bringing in a new class of boys.

“This is our largest class, and we’re proud of them,” said Reginald Lecount, Mentor, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

The biggest goal of the program is to teach principles rooted in Leadership, Academic excellence, and maturity.

“It takes a village to raise these children out here and working with them at such a young age, we want to make sure we get them started and lead them in the right path,” said Reginald Lecount.

“We always talk about how the young men need somebody to look up to, and we need to work with them, take control of some guidance -- leadership -- and that’s what we believe in doing,” said Reginald Lecount

Memphis Police have recently reported a 92 increase in juvenile crime.

To fight crime, the program plans on bringing 40 young men to help the city with its juvenile crime.

“We’re giving back. We’re not just talking about it; we’re being about it, and we expect and hope the rest can follow our lead,” said Reginald Lecount.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.