Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program

Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
By Sydney Gray
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program helps young boys mature into the best version of themselves.

The Omega Program has been around for six years to help kids off the streets.

This year the program is bringing in a new class of boys.

“This is our largest class, and we’re proud of them,” said Reginald Lecount, Mentor, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

The biggest goal of the program is to teach principles rooted in Leadership, Academic excellence, and maturity.

“It takes a village to raise these children out here and working with them at such a young age, we want to make sure we get them started and lead them in the right path,” said Reginald Lecount.

“We always talk about how the young men need somebody to look up to, and we need to work with them, take control of some guidance -- leadership -- and that’s what we believe in doing,” said Reginald Lecount

Memphis Police have recently reported a 92 increase in juvenile crime.

To fight crime, the program plans on bringing 40 young men to help the city with its juvenile crime.

“We’re giving back. We’re not just talking about it; we’re being about it, and we expect and hope the rest can follow our lead,” said Reginald Lecount.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of the incident.
TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Traffic stop generic
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize.
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
Weather
Spencer's Forecast