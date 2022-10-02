Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Officials: More than 120 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.
Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province’s Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The brawls that broke out just after the game ended late night Saturday prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Afinta said.

He said the death toll is likely still increasing, since many of about 180 injured victims’ conditions were deteriorating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of the incident.
TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Traffic stop generic
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa