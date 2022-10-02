Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels.
Sunday morning, the river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet.
As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according tothe National Weather Service.
The river forecast brings the water another 1.5 ft lower in the next 2-3 days.
Little improvement is expected over the next few weeks as dry weather will persist.
