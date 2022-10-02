Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels.

Sunday morning, the river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet.

Mississippi River at Memphis Sunday, Oct 2, 2022 - 8 AM CT (NWS)

As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according tothe National Weather Service.

The Mississippi River at #Memphis stage of -7.9 ft this morning is the 8th lowest stage on record (and the lowest in the past 10 years). The forecast brings the river another 1.5 ft lower in the next 2-3 days. Little improvement is expected over the next few weeks. #tnwx pic.twitter.com/NFNKaljZZL — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) October 1, 2022

The river forecast brings the water another 1.5 ft lower in the next 2-3 days.

Little improvement is expected over the next few weeks as dry weather will persist.

