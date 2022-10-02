Memphis apartments caught on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks apartments were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time.

The Whispering Oaks apartments on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire.

The fire injured two Firefighters.

