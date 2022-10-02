Advertise with Us
Memphis apartments caught on fire

Two firefighters have been injured.(Source: WIFR)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks apartments were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time.

The Whispering Oaks apartments on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire.

The fire injured two Firefighters.

