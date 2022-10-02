Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Henry reigns as Titans hold off Colts for 24-17 victory

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By MICHAEL MAROT
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee’s defense held up late Sunday to preserve the Titans’ 24-17 victory.

Tennessee (2-2) has won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020.

Indy (1-2-1) has one win in its past six games and blew late three scoring chances that could have cut the deficit to less than seven.

The Titans followed a familiar script by leaning heavily on the two-time NFL rushing champ early and held on despite scoring no second-half points for the second consecutive week.

Henry broke a bone in his right foot during last season’s trip to Indy and hadn’t looked like himself in the first three games.

But on Sunday, his bruising style was back with a bang. Against the league’s No. 3 run defense, Henry topped the 100-yard mark for the fifth time in six games against Indy and he only needed one half to do it as the Titans took a commanding 24-3 lead.

Tennessee converted Matt Ryan’s fumble on Indy’s opening drive into a 7-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill to Robert Woods and Henry made it 14-0 when he made a defender miss in the backfield and sprinted 19 yards to the end zone.

After trading field goals, Tannehill found Chig Okonkwo on an 8-yard TD pass to make it 24-3.

The Colts answered with Ryan’s 14-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox and cut the deficit to 24-17 when Ryan and Alie-Cox hooked up on another TD pass midway through the third quarter.

But a sack knocked Indy out of field-goal range on the final play of the third quarter, Jonathan Taylor lost a fumble on the Colts’ next series and Chase McLaughlin missed a 51-yard field goal with 1:58 to play.

INJURY REPORT

Titans: Starting linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and starting safety Amani Hooker (concussion) missed the game. Linebacker Bud Dupree returned but reinjured his hip in the first half. Rookie receiver Treylon Burks did not return after being carted to the locker room in the second half with a right foot injury.

Colts: Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back surgery) made his season debut but it didn’t last long. He went to the locker room after colliding with a teammate in the second quarter and was diagnosed with a concussion. Taylor, the defending rushing champ, left late with an injured ankle.

UP NEXT

Titans: Head to Washington next Sunday.

Colts: Visit Denver on Thursday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Dwane Douthet, 30
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
Memphis Police Department
2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240
Traffic stop generic
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
A bus tour from Memphis is stopped by an off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman in the Cape...
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

Latest News

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field during the first...
Titans place left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann (13) throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an...
Young, No. 2 Alabama top Vanderbilt 55-3 in SEC opener
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation...
Former goalie Pekka Rinne rejoins Preds as special advisor
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips walks on the sideline in the second half of an NFL...
Titans’ rookies lead group effort to help replace A.J. Brown