Great fall pattern in place for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The weekend comes to a close on a cool, dry note with more to come as the work week begins. Temperatures will gradually warm this week ahead of a late week cold front that will bring no rain but a much cooler pattern for the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

