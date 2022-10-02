Fire department uses Jaws of Life to rescue moose stuck on fence

Advertise with Us
Moose gets stuck on fence(Pleasant Valley Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities rescued a moose Friday after it got stuck on a fence in Connecticut.

A young bull moose attempted to jump an iron fence at a reservoir in Barkhamsted, but got stuck in the process.

Environmental conservation police were called to assist the rescue around midnight.

The moose was tall, so the fence did not impale him, according to the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The Barkhamsted Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut the fence and force the moose out.

The moose slowly walked away to do “his moose thing,” the Pleasant Valley Fire Department said.

Conservation police say it is moose breeding season, so moose will be spotted more throughout Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

