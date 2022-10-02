Breakdown: Plenty to see in the October night sky-here is why you should look up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a new month and its time to look up into the nights sky. There is so much to check out this month from meteor showers to planets.

October 7 - Early in the month The Draconids meteor shower will be active. It is a minor meteor shower and only produces around 10 meteors per hour. It is produced by dust grains left behind by comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner. The Draconids is different from most because it is best viewed in the early evening instead of early morning like most meteor showers. The showers can be seen each night from October 6-10 and will peak on the the night of the 7th. Meteors will radiate from the constellation Draco, but can appear anywhere in the sky.

October 8 - The planet Mercury reaches greatest western elongation of 18 degrees from the Sun. The best time to see Mercury will be in the morning sky. Look for the planet low in the eastern sky just before sunrise.

October 9 - Check out the full Moon. The Moon will fully illuminated by the Sun. This full moon is known by early Native American tribes as the Hunters Moon because this time of year is when the leaves are fall and the game is ready to hunt. This moon has also been known as the Travel Moon and the Blood Moon.

October 21 - 22 is the peak of Orionids Meteor Shower. The Orionids is produces up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by dust grains left behind by comet Halley. The shower runs each year from October 2 to November 7. It peaks this year on the night of October 21 and the morning of October 22. Meteors will radiate from the constellation Orion, but can appear anywhere in the sky.

