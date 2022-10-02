Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

FILE -Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern...
FILE -Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt.

Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard.

Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul in their 30s died. They weren’t immediately identified.

Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife awoke when the plane tore through the roof above their bed.

Hoffman told MPR: “The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwane Douthet, 30
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
Memphis Police Department
2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240
Traffic stop generic
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
A bus tour from Memphis is stopped by an off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman in the Cape...
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

Latest News

FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Two firefighters have been injured.
Memphis apartments caught on fire
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident
Moose gets stuck on fence
Fire department uses Jaws of Life to rescue moose stuck on fence