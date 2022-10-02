Advertise with Us
2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a pedestrian-involved car incident early Sunday morning.

Memphis Fire Department said two firefighters were injured and transported in non-critical conditions.

The incident happened at 3:08 a.m. at Interstate-240 and Kerr Avenue.

One victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

The driver responsible did not leave the scene, said police.

