MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis football team played Temple University Saturday morning.

The Tigers won with a final score of 24 to 3 for Temple Owls.

The next football game will be on Oct. 7 at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Go Tigers!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.